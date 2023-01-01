5000 Sri Lankan rupees to Peruvian nuevo soles

Convert LKR to PEN at the real exchange rate

5000 lkr
57.21 pen

1.00000 LKR = 0.01144 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 LKR0.01144 PEN
5 LKR0.05721 PEN
10 LKR0.11442 PEN
20 LKR0.22884 PEN
50 LKR0.57210 PEN
100 LKR1.14419 PEN
250 LKR2.86048 PEN
500 LKR5.72095 PEN
1000 LKR11.44190 PEN
2000 LKR22.88380 PEN
5000 LKR57.20950 PEN
10000 LKR114.41900 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 PEN87.39830 LKR
5 PEN436.99150 LKR
10 PEN873.98300 LKR
20 PEN1747.96600 LKR
50 PEN4369.91500 LKR
100 PEN8739.83000 LKR
250 PEN21849.57500 LKR
500 PEN43699.15000 LKR
1000 PEN87398.30000 LKR
2000 PEN174796.60000 LKR
5000 PEN436991.50000 LKR
10000 PEN873983.00000 LKR