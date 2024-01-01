20 Peruvian nuevo soles to Laotian kips

Convert PEN to LAK at the real exchange rate

20 pen
1,14,853 lak

S/.1.000 PEN = ₭5,743 LAK

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:15
Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8441.08290.3241.4841.6210.96720.296
1 GBP1.18511.281106.9881.7581.921.14524.04
1 USD0.9250.781183.5061.3721.4990.89418.764
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.225

How to convert Peruvian nuevo soles to Laotian kips

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PEN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LAK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PEN to LAK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Laotian Kip
1 PEN5.742,65000 LAK
5 PEN28.713,25000 LAK
10 PEN57.426,50000 LAK
20 PEN114.853,00000 LAK
50 PEN287.132,50000 LAK
100 PEN574.265,00000 LAK
250 PEN1.435.662,50000 LAK
500 PEN2.871.325,00000 LAK
1000 PEN5.742.650,00000 LAK
2000 PEN11.485.300,00000 LAK
5000 PEN28.713.250,00000 LAK
10000 PEN57.426.500,00000 LAK
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 LAK0,00017 PEN
5 LAK0,00087 PEN
10 LAK0,00174 PEN
20 LAK0,00348 PEN
50 LAK0,00871 PEN
100 LAK0,01741 PEN
250 LAK0,04353 PEN
500 LAK0,08707 PEN
1000 LAK0,17414 PEN
2000 LAK0,34827 PEN
5000 LAK0,87068 PEN
10000 LAK1,74136 PEN