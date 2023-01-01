5 Laotian kips to Peruvian nuevo soles

Convert LAK to PEN at the real exchange rate

5 lak
0.00 pen

1.00000 LAK = 0.00018 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:29
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

How to convert Laotian kips to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LAK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LAK to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Laotian kips

LAK to USD

LAK to EUR

LAK to GBP

LAK to AUD

LAK to CAD

LAK to ZAR

LAK to INR

LAK to SGD

Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 LAK0.00018 PEN
5 LAK0.00090 PEN
10 LAK0.00180 PEN
20 LAK0.00360 PEN
50 LAK0.00901 PEN
100 LAK0.01801 PEN
250 LAK0.04503 PEN
500 LAK0.09005 PEN
1000 LAK0.18011 PEN
2000 LAK0.36022 PEN
5000 LAK0.90054 PEN
10000 LAK1.80109 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Laotian Kip
1 PEN5552.19000 LAK
5 PEN27760.95000 LAK
10 PEN55521.90000 LAK
20 PEN111043.80000 LAK
50 PEN277609.50000 LAK
100 PEN555219.00000 LAK
250 PEN1388047.50000 LAK
500 PEN2776095.00000 LAK
1000 PEN5552190.00000 LAK
2000 PEN11104380.00000 LAK
5000 PEN27760950.00000 LAK
10000 PEN55521900.00000 LAK