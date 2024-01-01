50 Peruvian nuevo soles to Croatian kunas

Convert PEN to HRK at the real exchange rate

50 pen
92.95 hrk

S/.1.000 PEN = kn1.859 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:47
Track the exchange rate
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Check the Euro exchange rates
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8441.08290.3051.4831.6210.96620.265
1 GBP1.18411.281106.9461.7571.921.14524
1 USD0.9240.781183.481.3711.4980.89318.734
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.224

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Peruvian nuevo soles to Croatian kunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PEN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HRK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PEN to HRK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Peruvian nuevo soles

PEN to USD

PEN to EUR

PEN to GBP

PEN to INR

PEN to JPY

PEN to RUB

PEN to AUD

PEN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Croatian Kuna
1 PEN1,85905 HRK
5 PEN9,29525 HRK
10 PEN18,59050 HRK
20 PEN37,18100 HRK
50 PEN92,95250 HRK
100 PEN185,90500 HRK
250 PEN464,76250 HRK
500 PEN929,52500 HRK
1000 PEN1.859,05000 HRK
2000 PEN3.718,10000 HRK
5000 PEN9.295,25000 HRK
10000 PEN18.590,50000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 HRK0,53791 PEN
5 HRK2,68954 PEN
10 HRK5,37908 PEN
20 HRK10,75816 PEN
50 HRK26,89540 PEN
100 HRK53,79080 PEN
250 HRK134,47700 PEN
500 HRK268,95400 PEN
1000 HRK537,90800 PEN
2000 HRK1.075,81600 PEN
5000 HRK2.689,54000 PEN
10000 HRK5.379,08000 PEN