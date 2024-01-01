10 Peruvian nuevo soles to Croatian kunas

Convert PEN to HRK at the real exchange rate

10 pen
18.59 hrk

S/.1.000 PEN = kn1.859 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:46
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Croatian Kuna
1 PEN1,85895 HRK
5 PEN9,29475 HRK
10 PEN18,58950 HRK
20 PEN37,17900 HRK
50 PEN92,94750 HRK
100 PEN185,89500 HRK
250 PEN464,73750 HRK
500 PEN929,47500 HRK
1000 PEN1.858,95000 HRK
2000 PEN3.717,90000 HRK
5000 PEN9.294,75000 HRK
10000 PEN18.589,50000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 HRK0,53794 PEN
5 HRK2,68969 PEN
10 HRK5,37937 PEN
20 HRK10,75874 PEN
50 HRK26,89685 PEN
100 HRK53,79370 PEN
250 HRK134,48425 PEN
500 HRK268,96850 PEN
1000 HRK537,93700 PEN
2000 HRK1.075,87400 PEN
5000 HRK2.689,68500 PEN
10000 HRK5.379,37000 PEN