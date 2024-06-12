Peruvian nuevo sol to Colombian pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Peruvian nuevo sol to Colombian pesos is currently 1.068,040 today, reflecting a 1.372% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Peruvian nuevo sol has remained relatively stable, with a 1.634% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Peruvian nuevo sol to Colombian pesos has fluctuated between a high of 1.072,470 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 1.039,420 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a 1.024% increase in value.