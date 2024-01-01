Convert PAB to PLN at the real exchange rate

10 Panamanian balboas to Polish zloty

10 pab
39.90 pln

B/.1.000 PAB = zł3.990 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:47
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8441.08590.5341.4851.6190.96720.216
1 GBP1.18411.285107.2171.7581.9181.14523.942
1 USD0.9220.778183.461.3691.4930.89118.637
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.223

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Panamanian balboas to Polish zloty

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PAB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PLN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PAB to PLN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Panamanian balboas

PAB to USD

PAB to EUR

PAB to GBP

PAB to INR

PAB to JPY

PAB to RUB

PAB to AUD

PAB to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / Polish Zloty
1 PAB3,99015 PLN
5 PAB19,95075 PLN
10 PAB39,90150 PLN
20 PAB79,80300 PLN
50 PAB199,50750 PLN
100 PAB399,01500 PLN
250 PAB997,53750 PLN
500 PAB1.995,07500 PLN
1000 PAB3.990,15000 PLN
2000 PAB7.980,30000 PLN
5000 PAB19.950,75000 PLN
10000 PAB39.901,50000 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Panamanian Balboa
1 PLN0,25062 PAB
5 PLN1,25309 PAB
10 PLN2,50617 PAB
20 PLN5,01234 PAB
50 PLN12,53085 PAB
100 PLN25,06170 PAB
250 PLN62,65425 PAB
500 PLN125,30850 PAB
1000 PLN250,61700 PAB
2000 PLN501,23400 PAB
5000 PLN1.253,08500 PAB
10000 PLN2.506,17000 PAB