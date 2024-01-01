amount-spellout.1000 Panamanian balboas to Malaysian ringgits

Convert PAB to MYR at the real exchange rate

1,000 pab
4,716 myr

B/.1.000 PAB = RM4.716 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:32
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8441.08590.5241.4851.6190.96620.318
1 GBP1.18511.285107.2291.7591.9181.14524.067
1 USD0.9220.778183.4631.3691.4930.89118.733
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.224

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Panamanian balboas to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PAB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PAB to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Panamanian balboas

PAB to USD

PAB to EUR

PAB to GBP

PAB to INR

PAB to JPY

PAB to RUB

PAB to AUD

PAB to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / Malaysian Ringgit
1 PAB4,71600 MYR
5 PAB23,58000 MYR
10 PAB47,16000 MYR
20 PAB94,32000 MYR
50 PAB235,80000 MYR
100 PAB471,60000 MYR
250 PAB1.179,00000 MYR
500 PAB2.358,00000 MYR
1000 PAB4.716,00000 MYR
2000 PAB9.432,00000 MYR
5000 PAB23.580,00000 MYR
10000 PAB47.160,00000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Panamanian Balboa
1 MYR0,21204 PAB
5 MYR1,06022 PAB
10 MYR2,12044 PAB
20 MYR4,24088 PAB
50 MYR10,60220 PAB
100 MYR21,20440 PAB
250 MYR53,01100 PAB
500 MYR106,02200 PAB
1000 MYR212,04400 PAB
2000 MYR424,08800 PAB
5000 MYR1.060,22000 PAB
10000 MYR2.120,44000 PAB