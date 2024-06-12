Panamanian balboa to Malaysian ringgits exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Panamanian balboa to Malaysian ringgits is currently 4,716 today, reflecting a -0.064% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Panamanian balboa has remained relatively stable, with a 0.362% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Panamanian balboa to Malaysian ringgits has fluctuated between a high of 4,724 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 4,690 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a 0.597% increase in value.