Convert PAB to MUR at the real exchange rate

2,000 Panamanian balboas to Mauritian rupees

2,000 pab
95,451.40 mur

B/.1.000 PAB = ₨47.73 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8441.08490.5051.4851.6190.96620.303
1 GBP1.18511.285107.2231.7591.9181.14524.053
1 USD0.9220.778183.4651.3691.4930.89118.723
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.224

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Panamanian balboas to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PAB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PAB to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / Mauritian Rupee
1 PAB47,72570 MUR
5 PAB238,62850 MUR
10 PAB477,25700 MUR
20 PAB954,51400 MUR
50 PAB2.386,28500 MUR
100 PAB4.772,57000 MUR
250 PAB11.931,42500 MUR
500 PAB23.862,85000 MUR
1000 PAB47.725,70000 MUR
2000 PAB95.451,40000 MUR
5000 PAB238.628,50000 MUR
10000 PAB477.257,00000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Panamanian Balboa
1 MUR0,02095 PAB
5 MUR0,10477 PAB
10 MUR0,20953 PAB
20 MUR0,41906 PAB
50 MUR1,04766 PAB
100 MUR2,09531 PAB
250 MUR5,23828 PAB
500 MUR10,47655 PAB
1000 MUR20,95310 PAB
2000 MUR41,90620 PAB
5000 MUR104,76550 PAB
10000 MUR209,53100 PAB