Panamanian balboa to Mongolian tugriks exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Panamanian balboa to Mongolian tugriks is currently 3.376,340 today, reflecting a -0.030% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Panamanian balboa has remained relatively stable, with a -0.011% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Panamanian balboa to Mongolian tugriks has fluctuated between a high of 3.378,000 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 3.376,340 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.036% decrease in value.