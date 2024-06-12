Panamanian balboa to Malagasy ariaries exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Panamanian balboa to Malagasy ariaries is currently 4.436,370 today, reflecting a -0.292% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Panamanian balboa has remained relatively stable, with a -0.079% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Panamanian balboa to Malagasy ariaries has fluctuated between a high of 4.470,200 on 05-06-2024 and a low of 4.432,620 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-06-2024, with a 0.683% increase in value.