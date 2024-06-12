Panamanian balboa to Laotian kips exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Panamanian balboa to Laotian kips is currently 21.689,700 today, reflecting a 0.042% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Panamanian balboa has remained relatively stable, with a 0.610% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Panamanian balboa to Laotian kips has fluctuated between a high of 21.698,400 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 21.540,100 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a 0.422% increase in value.