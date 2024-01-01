Convert PAB to JEP at the real exchange rate

500 Panamanian balboas to Jersey pounds

500 pab
389.24 jep

B/.1.000 PAB = £0.7785 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:09
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8441.08490.5061.4841.6180.96720.326
1 GBP1.18511.285107.2051.7581.9161.14524.077
1 USD0.9220.778183.4581.3691.4920.89218.743
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.225

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Panamanian balboas to Jersey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PAB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JEP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PAB to JEP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Panamanian balboas

PAB to USD

PAB to EUR

PAB to GBP

PAB to INR

PAB to JPY

PAB to RUB

PAB to AUD

PAB to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / Jersey pound
1 PAB0,77848 JEP
5 PAB3,89242 JEP
10 PAB7,78483 JEP
20 PAB15,56966 JEP
50 PAB38,92415 JEP
100 PAB77,84830 JEP
250 PAB194,62075 JEP
500 PAB389,24150 JEP
1000 PAB778,48300 JEP
2000 PAB1.556,96600 JEP
5000 PAB3.892,41500 JEP
10000 PAB7.784,83000 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Panamanian Balboa
1 JEP1,28455 PAB
5 JEP6,42275 PAB
10 JEP12,84550 PAB
20 JEP25,69100 PAB
50 JEP64,22750 PAB
100 JEP128,45500 PAB
250 JEP321,13750 PAB
500 JEP642,27500 PAB
1000 JEP1.284,55000 PAB
2000 JEP2.569,10000 PAB
5000 JEP6.422,75000 PAB
10000 JEP12.845,50000 PAB