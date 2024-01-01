Convert PAB to IDR at the real exchange rate

5 Panamanian balboas to Indonesian rupiahs

5 pab
81,472.50 idr

B/.1.000 PAB = Rp16,290 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:59
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Panamanian balboas to Indonesian rupiahs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PAB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IDR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PAB to IDR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / Indonesian Rupiah
1 PAB16.294,50000 IDR
5 PAB81.472,50000 IDR
10 PAB162.945,00000 IDR
20 PAB325.890,00000 IDR
50 PAB814.725,00000 IDR
100 PAB1.629.450,00000 IDR
250 PAB4.073.625,00000 IDR
500 PAB8.147.250,00000 IDR
1000 PAB16.294.500,00000 IDR
2000 PAB32.589.000,00000 IDR
5000 PAB81.472.500,00000 IDR
10000 PAB162.945.000,00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Panamanian Balboa
1 IDR0,00006 PAB
5 IDR0,00031 PAB
10 IDR0,00061 PAB
20 IDR0,00123 PAB
50 IDR0,00307 PAB
100 IDR0,00614 PAB
250 IDR0,01534 PAB
500 IDR0,03069 PAB
1000 IDR0,06137 PAB
2000 IDR0,12274 PAB
5000 IDR0,30685 PAB
10000 IDR0,61370 PAB