Panamanian balboa to Indonesian rupiahs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Panamanian balboa to Indonesian rupiahs is currently 16.294,500 today, reflecting a 0.028% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Panamanian balboa has remained relatively stable, with a 0.058% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Panamanian balboa to Indonesian rupiahs has fluctuated between a high of 16.295,500 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 16.194,500 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a 0.435% increase in value.