Panamanian balboa to Guatemalan quetzals exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Panamanian balboa to Guatemalan quetzals is currently 7,767 today, reflecting a 0.023% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Panamanian balboa has remained relatively stable, with a -0.026% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Panamanian balboa to Guatemalan quetzals has fluctuated between a high of 7,770 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 7,764 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a -0.034% decrease in value.