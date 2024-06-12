Panamanian balboa to Georgian laris Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Panamanian balboa to Georgian laris history summary. This is the Panamanian balboa (PAB) to Georgian laris (GEL) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of PAB and GEL historical data from 12-06-2019 to 12-06-2024.
Panamanian balboa to Georgian laris exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Panamanian balboa to Georgian laris is currently 2,865 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Panamanian balboa has remained relatively stable, with a 2.358% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Panamanian balboa to Georgian laris has fluctuated between a high of 2,873 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 2,799 on 05-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a 0.435% increase in value.
