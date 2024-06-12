Panamanian balboa to Ethiopian birrs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Panamanian balboa to Ethiopian birrs is currently 57,410 today, reflecting a 0.006% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Panamanian balboa has remained relatively stable, with a 0.049% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Panamanian balboa to Ethiopian birrs has fluctuated between a high of 57,451 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 57,226 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 0.256% increase in value.