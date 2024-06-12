Panamanian balboa to Bangladeshi takas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Panamanian balboa to Bangladeshi takas is currently 117,400 today, reflecting a -0.017% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Panamanian balboa has remained relatively stable, with a 0.256% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Panamanian balboa to Bangladeshi takas has fluctuated between a high of 117,834 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 117,100 on 05-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a -0.368% decrease in value.