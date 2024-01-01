Convert OMR to XOF at the real exchange rate

amount-spellout.10000 Omani rials to CFA francs BCEAO

10,000 omr
1,57,02,200 xof

ر.ع.1.000 OMR = CFA1,570 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:05
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8441.08590.5511.4851.620.96620.479
1 GBP1.18411.285107.2341.7591.9181.14424.252
1 USD0.9220.778183.4541.3691.4930.89118.874
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.226

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Omani rials to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select OMR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current OMR to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Omani rials

OMR to USD

OMR to EUR

OMR to GBP

OMR to INR

OMR to JPY

OMR to RUB

OMR to AUD

OMR to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Omani Rial / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 OMR1.570,22000 XOF
5 OMR7.851,10000 XOF
10 OMR15.702,20000 XOF
20 OMR31.404,40000 XOF
50 OMR78.511,00000 XOF
100 OMR157.022,00000 XOF
250 OMR392.555,00000 XOF
500 OMR785.110,00000 XOF
1000 OMR1.570.220,00000 XOF
2000 OMR3.140.440,00000 XOF
5000 OMR7.851.100,00000 XOF
10000 OMR15.702.200,00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Omani Rial
1 XOF0,00064 OMR
5 XOF0,00318 OMR
10 XOF0,00637 OMR
20 XOF0,01274 OMR
50 XOF0,03184 OMR
100 XOF0,06369 OMR
250 XOF0,15921 OMR
500 XOF0,31843 OMR
1000 XOF0,63685 OMR
2000 XOF1,27371 OMR
5000 XOF3,18427 OMR
10000 XOF6,36853 OMR