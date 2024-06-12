Omani rial to CFA francs BCEAO exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Omani rial to CFA francs BCEAO is currently 1.570,200 today, reflecting a -1.186% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Omani rial has remained relatively stable, with a 0.145% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Omani rial to CFA francs BCEAO has fluctuated between a high of 1.589,040 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 1.563,340 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 0.627% increase in value.