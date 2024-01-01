Convert OMR to UAH at the real exchange rate

10 Omani rials to Ukrainian hryvnias

10 omr
1,046.77 uah

ر.ع.1.000 OMR = ₴104.7 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:51
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8441.08590.5261.4841.6210.96620.479
1 GBP1.18411.285107.2131.7581.9191.14424.254
1 USD0.9220.778183.4571.3691.4940.89118.88
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.226

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Omani rials to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select OMR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current OMR to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Omani Rial / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 OMR104,67700 UAH
5 OMR523,38500 UAH
10 OMR1.046,77000 UAH
20 OMR2.093,54000 UAH
50 OMR5.233,85000 UAH
100 OMR10.467,70000 UAH
250 OMR26.169,25000 UAH
500 OMR52.338,50000 UAH
1000 OMR104.677,00000 UAH
2000 OMR209.354,00000 UAH
5000 OMR523.385,00000 UAH
10000 OMR1.046.770,00000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Omani Rial
1 UAH0,00955 OMR
5 UAH0,04777 OMR
10 UAH0,09553 OMR
20 UAH0,19106 OMR
50 UAH0,47766 OMR
100 UAH0,95532 OMR
250 UAH2,38831 OMR
500 UAH4,77662 OMR
1000 UAH9,55323 OMR
2000 UAH19,10646 OMR
5000 UAH47,76615 OMR
10000 UAH95,53230 OMR