Omani rial to Ukrainian hryvnias exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Omani rial to Ukrainian hryvnias is currently 104,677 today, reflecting a -0.002% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Omani rial has remained relatively stable, with a 0.753% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Omani rial to Ukrainian hryvnias has fluctuated between a high of 104,679 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 103,765 on 06-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a 0.246% increase in value.