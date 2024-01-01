Convert OMR to NZD at the real exchange rate

amount-spellout.1000 Omani rials to New Zealand dollars

1,000 omr
4,183 nzd

ر.ع.1.000 OMR = $4.183 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:02
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8441.08390.4111.4831.6190.96620.519
1 GBP1.18511.284107.1471.7571.9191.14424.317
1 USD0.9230.779183.4711.3691.4950.89118.943
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.227

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Omani rials to New Zealand dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select OMR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current OMR to NZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Omani rials

OMR to USD

OMR to EUR

OMR to GBP

OMR to INR

OMR to JPY

OMR to RUB

OMR to AUD

OMR to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Omani Rial / New Zealand Dollar
1 OMR4,18300 NZD
5 OMR20,91500 NZD
10 OMR41,83000 NZD
20 OMR83,66000 NZD
50 OMR209,15000 NZD
100 OMR418,30000 NZD
250 OMR1.045,75000 NZD
500 OMR2.091,50000 NZD
1000 OMR4.183,00000 NZD
2000 OMR8.366,00000 NZD
5000 OMR20.915,00000 NZD
10000 OMR41.830,00000 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Omani Rial
1 NZD0,23906 OMR
5 NZD1,19532 OMR
10 NZD2,39063 OMR
20 NZD4,78126 OMR
50 NZD11,95315 OMR
100 NZD23,90630 OMR
250 NZD59,76575 OMR
500 NZD119,53150 OMR
1000 NZD239,06300 OMR
2000 NZD478,12600 OMR
5000 NZD1.195,31500 OMR
10000 NZD2.390,63000 OMR