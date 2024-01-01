1 Omani rial to Nigerian nairas

1 omr
3,926.44 ngn

ر.ع.1.000 OMR = ₦3,926 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:57
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Nigerian Naira
1 OMR3.926,44000 NGN
5 OMR19.632,20000 NGN
10 OMR39.264,40000 NGN
20 OMR78.528,80000 NGN
50 OMR196.322,00000 NGN
100 OMR392.644,00000 NGN
250 OMR981.610,00000 NGN
500 OMR1.963.220,00000 NGN
1000 OMR3.926.440,00000 NGN
2000 OMR7.852.880,00000 NGN
5000 OMR19.632.200,00000 NGN
10000 OMR39.264.400,00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Omani Rial
1 NGN0,00025 OMR
5 NGN0,00127 OMR
10 NGN0,00255 OMR
20 NGN0,00509 OMR
50 NGN0,01273 OMR
100 NGN0,02547 OMR
250 NGN0,06367 OMR
500 NGN0,12734 OMR
1000 NGN0,25468 OMR
2000 NGN0,50937 OMR
5000 NGN1,27342 OMR
10000 NGN2,54684 OMR