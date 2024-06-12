Omani rial to Nigerian nairas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Omani rial to Nigerian nairas is currently 3.926,440 today, reflecting a 0.381% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Omani rial has remained relatively stable, with a 0.847% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Omani rial to Nigerian nairas has fluctuated between a high of 3.959,060 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 3.782,370 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a 3.013% increase in value.