2,000 Mexican pesos to CFA francs beac

Convert MXN to XAF at the real exchange rate

2,000 mxn
65,733 xaf

Mex$1.000 MXN = FCFA32.87 XAF

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:10
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADINRGBPCHFAUDBRL
1 USD10.9311.37583.5560.7850.8981.5125.366
1 EUR1.07411.47789.7520.8430.9641.6245.764
1 CAD0.7270.677160.7750.5710.6531.13.903
1 INR0.0120.0110.01610.0090.0110.0180.064

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to CFA francs beac

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XAF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to XAF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican pesos

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / CFA Franc BEAC
1 MXN32,86640 XAF
5 MXN164,33200 XAF
10 MXN328,66400 XAF
20 MXN657,32800 XAF
50 MXN1.643,32000 XAF
100 MXN3.286,64000 XAF
250 MXN8.216,60000 XAF
500 MXN16.433,20000 XAF
1000 MXN32.866,40000 XAF
2000 MXN65.732,80000 XAF
5000 MXN164.332,00000 XAF
10000 MXN328.664,00000 XAF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Mexican Peso
1 XAF0,03043 MXN
5 XAF0,15213 MXN
10 XAF0,30426 MXN
20 XAF0,60852 MXN
50 XAF1,52131 MXN
100 XAF3,04262 MXN
250 XAF7,60655 MXN
500 XAF15,21310 MXN
1000 XAF30,42620 MXN
2000 XAF60,85240 MXN
5000 XAF152,13100 MXN
10000 XAF304,26200 MXN