Convert MXN to VUV at the real exchange rate

1 Mexican peso to Vanuatu vatus

1 mxn
6 vuv

Mex$1.000 MXN = VT6.497 VUV

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:47
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADINRGBPCHFAUDBRL
1 USD10.9311.37583.5920.7850.8981.5135.366
1 EUR1.07411.47789.7780.8430.9641.6245.764
1 CAD0.7270.677160.7790.5710.6531.13.902
1 INR0.0120.0110.01610.0090.0110.0180.064

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to Vanuatu vatus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VUV in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to VUV rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican peso

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Vanuatu Vatu
1 MXN6,49716 VUV
5 MXN32,48580 VUV
10 MXN64,97160 VUV
20 MXN129,94320 VUV
50 MXN324,85800 VUV
100 MXN649,71600 VUV
250 MXN1.624,29000 VUV
500 MXN3.248,58000 VUV
1000 MXN6.497,16000 VUV
2000 MXN12.994,32000 VUV
5000 MXN32.485,80000 VUV
10000 MXN64.971,60000 VUV
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Mexican Peso
1 VUV0,15391 MXN
5 VUV0,76956 MXN
10 VUV1,53913 MXN
20 VUV3,07826 MXN
50 VUV7,69565 MXN
100 VUV15,39130 MXN
250 VUV38,47825 MXN
500 VUV76,95650 MXN
1000 VUV153,91300 MXN
2000 VUV307,82600 MXN
5000 VUV769,56500 MXN
10000 VUV1.539,13000 MXN