Mexican peso to Tajikistani somonis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mexican peso to Tajikistani somonis is currently 0,586 today, reflecting a -0.259% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mexican peso has remained relatively stable, with a -4.419% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mexican peso to Tajikistani somonis has fluctuated between a high of 0,621 on 05-06-2024 and a low of 0,584 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-06-2024, with a -1.991% decrease in value.