Mexican peso to Swiss francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mexican peso to Swiss francs is currently 0.048 today, reflecting a -1.431% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mexican peso has remained relatively stable, with a -2.823% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mexican peso to Swiss francs has fluctuated between a high of 0.051 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 0.048 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-06-2024, with a -2.057% decrease in value.