Mexican peso to US dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mexican peso to US dollars is currently 0,054 today, reflecting a -1.491% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mexican peso has remained relatively stable, with a -3.661% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mexican peso to US dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0,057 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 0,054 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-06-2024, with a -1.991% decrease in value.