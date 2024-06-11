Swiss franc to Mexican pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Swiss franc to Mexican pesos is currently 20,554 today, reflecting a 0.563% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Swiss franc has remained relatively stable, with a 2.349% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Swiss franc to Mexican pesos has fluctuated between a high of 20,674 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 19,569 on 06-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-06-2024, with a 2.101% increase in value.