20 mxn
9.42 svc

Mex$1.000 MXN = ₡0.4710 SVC

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:24
Top currencies

 USDEURCADINRGBPCHFAUDBRL
1 USD10.9311.37683.5920.7850.8981.5145.366
1 EUR1.07411.47789.7610.8430.9641.6265.762
1 CAD0.7270.677160.7610.5710.6531.13.901
1 INR0.0120.0110.01610.0090.0110.0180.064

Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Salvadoran Colón
1 MXN0,47101 SVC
5 MXN2,35503 SVC
10 MXN4,71005 SVC
20 MXN9,42010 SVC
50 MXN23,55025 SVC
100 MXN47,10050 SVC
250 MXN117,75125 SVC
500 MXN235,50250 SVC
1000 MXN471,00500 SVC
2000 MXN942,01000 SVC
5000 MXN2.355,02500 SVC
10000 MXN4.710,05000 SVC
Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Mexican Peso
1 SVC2,12312 MXN
5 SVC10,61560 MXN
10 SVC21,23120 MXN
20 SVC42,46240 MXN
50 SVC106,15600 MXN
100 SVC212,31200 MXN
250 SVC530,78000 MXN
500 SVC1.061,56000 MXN
1000 SVC2.123,12000 MXN
2000 SVC4.246,24000 MXN
5000 SVC10.615,60000 MXN
10000 SVC21.231,20000 MXN