5 Mexican pesos to Papua New Guinean kinas
Convert MXN to PGK at the real exchange rate
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Mexican pesos to Papua New Guinean kinas
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PGK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to PGK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Mexican Peso
|1 PGK
|4,84299 MXN
|5 PGK
|24,21495 MXN
|10 PGK
|48,42990 MXN
|20 PGK
|96,85980 MXN
|50 PGK
|242,14950 MXN
|100 PGK
|484,29900 MXN
|250 PGK
|1.210,74750 MXN
|500 PGK
|2.421,49500 MXN
|1000 PGK
|4.842,99000 MXN
|2000 PGK
|9.685,98000 MXN
|5000 PGK
|24.214,95000 MXN
|10000 PGK
|48.429,90000 MXN