5 Mexican pesos to Jamaican dollars

Convert MXN to JMD at the real exchange rate

5 mxn
41.86 jmd

Mex$1.000 MXN = J$8.371 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:03
How to convert Mexican pesos to Jamaican dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Jamaican Dollar
1 MXN8,37142 JMD
5 MXN41,85710 JMD
10 MXN83,71420 JMD
20 MXN167,42840 JMD
50 MXN418,57100 JMD
100 MXN837,14200 JMD
250 MXN2.092,85500 JMD
500 MXN4.185,71000 JMD
1000 MXN8.371,42000 JMD
2000 MXN16.742,84000 JMD
5000 MXN41.857,10000 JMD
10000 MXN83.714,20000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Mexican Peso
1 JMD0,11945 MXN
5 JMD0,59727 MXN
10 JMD1,19454 MXN
20 JMD2,38908 MXN
50 JMD5,97270 MXN
100 JMD11,94540 MXN
250 JMD29,86350 MXN
500 JMD59,72700 MXN
1000 JMD119,45400 MXN
2000 JMD238,90800 MXN
5000 JMD597,27000 MXN
10000 JMD1.194,54000 MXN