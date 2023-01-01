10 Moroccan dirhams to New Zealand dollars

Convert MAD to NZD at the real exchange rate

10 mad
1.60 nzd

1.00000 MAD = 0.16019 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to New Zealand dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to NZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / New Zealand Dollar
1 MAD0.16019 NZD
5 MAD0.80097 NZD
10 MAD1.60194 NZD
20 MAD3.20388 NZD
50 MAD8.00970 NZD
100 MAD16.01940 NZD
250 MAD40.04850 NZD
500 MAD80.09700 NZD
1000 MAD160.19400 NZD
2000 MAD320.38800 NZD
5000 MAD800.97000 NZD
10000 MAD1601.94000 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Moroccan Dirham
1 NZD6.24244 MAD
5 NZD31.21220 MAD
10 NZD62.42440 MAD
20 NZD124.84880 MAD
50 NZD312.12200 MAD
100 NZD624.24400 MAD
250 NZD1560.61000 MAD
500 NZD3121.22000 MAD
1000 NZD6242.44000 MAD
2000 NZD12484.88000 MAD
5000 NZD31212.20000 MAD
10000 NZD62424.40000 MAD