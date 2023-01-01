10 Moroccan dirhams to Japanese yen
Convert MAD to JPY at the real exchange rate
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Japanese yen
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Moroccan Dirham
|100 JPY
|7.00589 MAD
|1000 JPY
|70.05890 MAD
|1500 JPY
|105.08835 MAD
|2000 JPY
|140.11780 MAD
|3000 JPY
|210.17670 MAD
|5000 JPY
|350.29450 MAD
|5400 JPY
|378.31806 MAD
|10000 JPY
|700.58900 MAD
|15000 JPY
|1050.88350 MAD
|20000 JPY
|1401.17800 MAD
|25000 JPY
|1751.47250 MAD
|30000 JPY
|2101.76700 MAD