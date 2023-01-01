10 Lesotho lotis to Saudi riyals

Convert LSL to SAR at the real exchange rate

10 lsl
2.05 sar

1.00000 LSL = 0.20493 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Saudi Riyal
1 LSL0.20493 SAR
5 LSL1.02465 SAR
10 LSL2.04929 SAR
20 LSL4.09858 SAR
50 LSL10.24645 SAR
100 LSL20.49290 SAR
250 LSL51.23225 SAR
500 LSL102.46450 SAR
1000 LSL204.92900 SAR
2000 LSL409.85800 SAR
5000 LSL1024.64500 SAR
10000 LSL2049.29000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Lesotho Loti
1 SAR4.87975 LSL
5 SAR24.39875 LSL
10 SAR48.79750 LSL
20 SAR97.59500 LSL
50 SAR243.98750 LSL
100 SAR487.97500 LSL
250 SAR1219.93750 LSL
500 SAR2439.87500 LSL
1000 SAR4879.75000 LSL
2000 SAR9759.50000 LSL
5000 SAR24398.75000 LSL
10000 SAR48797.50000 LSL