1.00000 LSL = 7.70706 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Japanese Yen
1 LSL7.70706 JPY
5 LSL38.53530 JPY
10 LSL77.07060 JPY
20 LSL154.14120 JPY
50 LSL385.35300 JPY
100 LSL770.70600 JPY
250 LSL1926.76500 JPY
500 LSL3853.53000 JPY
1000 LSL7707.06000 JPY
2000 LSL15414.12000 JPY
5000 LSL38535.30000 JPY
10000 LSL77070.60000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Lesotho Loti
100 JPY12.97510 LSL
1000 JPY129.75100 LSL
1500 JPY194.62650 LSL
2000 JPY259.50200 LSL
3000 JPY389.25300 LSL
5000 JPY648.75500 LSL
5400 JPY700.65540 LSL
10000 JPY1297.51000 LSL
15000 JPY1946.26500 LSL
20000 JPY2595.02000 LSL
25000 JPY3243.77500 LSL
30000 JPY3892.53000 LSL