5 lrd
0.10 pen

1.00000 LRD = 0.01965 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:29
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 LRD0.01965 PEN
5 LRD0.09826 PEN
10 LRD0.19653 PEN
20 LRD0.39306 PEN
50 LRD0.98264 PEN
100 LRD1.96529 PEN
250 LRD4.91323 PEN
500 LRD9.82645 PEN
1000 LRD19.65290 PEN
2000 LRD39.30580 PEN
5000 LRD98.26450 PEN
10000 LRD196.52900 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Liberian Dollar
1 PEN50.88320 LRD
5 PEN254.41600 LRD
10 PEN508.83200 LRD
20 PEN1017.66400 LRD
50 PEN2544.16000 LRD
100 PEN5088.32000 LRD
250 PEN12720.80000 LRD
500 PEN25441.60000 LRD
1000 PEN50883.20000 LRD
2000 PEN101766.40000 LRD
5000 PEN254416.00000 LRD
10000 PEN508832.00000 LRD