Convert PEN to LRD at the real exchange rate

1 Peruvian nuevo sol to Liberian dollars

1 pen
51.36 lrd

S/.1.000 PEN = L$51.36 LRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:18
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8441.08290.3311.4841.6210.96720.316
1 GBP1.18411.281106.9881.7581.921.14524.062
1 USD0.9250.781183.5131.3721.4990.89418.782
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.225

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Peruvian nuevo soles to Liberian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PEN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LRD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PEN to LRD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Peruvian nuevo sol

PEN to USD

PEN to EUR

PEN to GBP

PEN to INR

PEN to JPY

PEN to RUB

PEN to AUD

PEN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Liberian Dollar
1 PEN51,36400 LRD
5 PEN256,82000 LRD
10 PEN513,64000 LRD
20 PEN1.027,28000 LRD
50 PEN2.568,20000 LRD
100 PEN5.136,40000 LRD
250 PEN12.841,00000 LRD
500 PEN25.682,00000 LRD
1000 PEN51.364,00000 LRD
2000 PEN102.728,00000 LRD
5000 PEN256.820,00000 LRD
10000 PEN513.640,00000 LRD
Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 LRD0,01947 PEN
5 LRD0,09734 PEN
10 LRD0,19469 PEN
20 LRD0,38938 PEN
50 LRD0,97345 PEN
100 LRD1,94689 PEN
250 LRD4,86723 PEN
500 LRD9,73445 PEN
1000 LRD19,46890 PEN
2000 LRD38,93780 PEN
5000 LRD97,34450 PEN
10000 LRD194,68900 PEN