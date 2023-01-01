10 Liberian dollars to Canadian dollars

Convert LRD to CAD at the real exchange rate

10 lrd
0.07 cad

1.00000 LRD = 0.00703 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / Canadian Dollar
1 LRD0.00703 CAD
5 LRD0.03515 CAD
10 LRD0.07030 CAD
20 LRD0.14059 CAD
50 LRD0.35148 CAD
100 LRD0.70295 CAD
250 LRD1.75738 CAD
500 LRD3.51476 CAD
1000 LRD7.02951 CAD
2000 LRD14.05902 CAD
5000 LRD35.14755 CAD
10000 LRD70.29510 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Liberian Dollar
1 CAD142.25700 LRD
5 CAD711.28500 LRD
10 CAD1422.57000 LRD
20 CAD2845.14000 LRD
50 CAD7112.85000 LRD
100 CAD14225.70000 LRD
250 CAD35564.25000 LRD
500 CAD71128.50000 LRD
1000 CAD142257.00000 LRD
2000 CAD284514.00000 LRD
5000 CAD711285.00000 LRD
10000 CAD1422570.00000 LRD