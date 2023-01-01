5000 Lebanese pounds to Tunisian dinars

Convert LBP to TND at the real exchange rate

5000 lbp
1.022 tnd

1.00000 LBP = 0.00020 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Tunisian Dinar
1 LBP0.00020 TND
5 LBP0.00102 TND
10 LBP0.00204 TND
20 LBP0.00409 TND
50 LBP0.01022 TND
100 LBP0.02044 TND
250 LBP0.05109 TND
500 LBP0.10218 TND
1000 LBP0.20437 TND
2000 LBP0.40874 TND
5000 LBP1.02185 TND
10000 LBP2.04370 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Lebanese Pound
1 TND4893.09000 LBP
5 TND24465.45000 LBP
10 TND48930.90000 LBP
20 TND97861.80000 LBP
50 TND244654.50000 LBP
100 TND489309.00000 LBP
250 TND1223272.50000 LBP
500 TND2446545.00000 LBP
1000 TND4893090.00000 LBP
2000 TND9786180.00000 LBP
5000 TND24465450.00000 LBP
10000 TND48930900.00000 LBP