Convert LBP to EUR at the real exchange rate

10000 lbp
0.60 eur

1.00000 LBP = 0.00006 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Lebanese pounds to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LBP to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Euro
1 LBP0.00006 EUR
5 LBP0.00030 EUR
10 LBP0.00060 EUR
20 LBP0.00121 EUR
50 LBP0.00301 EUR
100 LBP0.00603 EUR
250 LBP0.01507 EUR
500 LBP0.03014 EUR
1000 LBP0.06029 EUR
2000 LBP0.12058 EUR
5000 LBP0.30144 EUR
10000 LBP0.60289 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Lebanese Pound
1 EUR16586.80000 LBP
5 EUR82934.00000 LBP
10 EUR165868.00000 LBP
20 EUR331736.00000 LBP
50 EUR829340.00000 LBP
100 EUR1658680.00000 LBP
250 EUR4146700.00000 LBP
500 EUR8293400.00000 LBP
1000 EUR16586800.00000 LBP
2000 EUR33173600.00000 LBP
5000 EUR82934000.00000 LBP
10000 EUR165868000.00000 LBP