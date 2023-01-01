5000 Lebanese pounds to Netherlands Antillean guilders

Convert LBP to ANG at the real exchange rate

5.000 lbp
0,60 ang

1.00000 LBP = 0.00012 ANG

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Lebanese pounds to Netherlands Antillean guilders

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ANG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LBP to ANG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Lebanese pounds

LBP to USD

LBP to CAD

LBP to NZD

LBP to AUD

LBP to EUR

LBP to SGD

LBP to ZAR

LBP to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Netherlands Antillean Guilder
1 LBP0.00012 ANG
5 LBP0.00060 ANG
10 LBP0.00119 ANG
20 LBP0.00238 ANG
50 LBP0.00596 ANG
100 LBP0.01191 ANG
250 LBP0.02978 ANG
500 LBP0.05955 ANG
1000 LBP0.11911 ANG
2000 LBP0.23822 ANG
5000 LBP0.59554 ANG
10000 LBP1.19108 ANG
Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / Lebanese Pound
1 ANG8395.75000 LBP
5 ANG41978.75000 LBP
10 ANG83957.50000 LBP
20 ANG167915.00000 LBP
50 ANG419787.50000 LBP
100 ANG839575.00000 LBP
250 ANG2098937.50000 LBP
500 ANG4197875.00000 LBP
1000 ANG8395750.00000 LBP
2000 ANG16791500.00000 LBP
5000 ANG41978750.00000 LBP
10000 ANG83957500.00000 LBP