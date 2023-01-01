250 Laotian kips to CFP francs

Convert LAK to XPF at the real exchange rate

250 lak
1 xpf

1.00000 LAK = 0.00524 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Conversion rates Laotian Kip / CFP Franc
1 LAK0.00524 XPF
5 LAK0.02621 XPF
10 LAK0.05242 XPF
20 LAK0.10484 XPF
50 LAK0.26211 XPF
100 LAK0.52421 XPF
250 LAK1.31053 XPF
500 LAK2.62106 XPF
1000 LAK5.24211 XPF
2000 LAK10.48422 XPF
5000 LAK26.21055 XPF
10000 LAK52.42110 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Laotian Kip
1 XPF190.76300 LAK
5 XPF953.81500 LAK
10 XPF1907.63000 LAK
20 XPF3815.26000 LAK
50 XPF9538.15000 LAK
100 XPF19076.30000 LAK
250 XPF47690.75000 LAK
500 XPF95381.50000 LAK
1000 XPF190763.00000 LAK
2000 XPF381526.00000 LAK
5000 XPF953815.00000 LAK
10000 XPF1907630.00000 LAK