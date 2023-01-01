5 Laotian kips to Vietnamese dongs

Convert LAK to VND at the real exchange rate

5 lak
6 vnd

1.00000 LAK = 1.17999 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:01
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPAUDCADZARINRSGD
1 USD10.906050.7854531.468211.3249518.298883.21261.3196
1 EUR1.103710.8669651.620471.4623520.196491.84171.45644
1 GBP1.273151.1534511.869261.6868623.2971105.9421.68005
1 AUD0.68110.6171060.53497210.90242312.463356.67610.89878

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Laotian kips to Vietnamese dongs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LAK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LAK to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Laotian kips

LAK to USD

LAK to EUR

LAK to GBP

LAK to AUD

LAK to CAD

LAK to ZAR

LAK to INR

LAK to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Vietnamese Dong
1 LAK1.17999 VND
5 LAK5.89995 VND
10 LAK11.79990 VND
20 LAK23.59980 VND
50 LAK58.99950 VND
100 LAK117.99900 VND
250 LAK294.99750 VND
500 LAK589.99500 VND
1000 LAK1179.99000 VND
2000 LAK2359.98000 VND
5000 LAK5899.95000 VND
10000 LAK11799.90000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Laotian Kip
1 VND0.84746 LAK
5 VND4.23731 LAK
10 VND8.47461 LAK
20 VND16.94922 LAK
50 VND42.37305 LAK
100 VND84.74610 LAK
250 VND211.86525 LAK
500 VND423.73050 LAK
1000 VND847.46100 LAK
2000 VND1694.92200 LAK
5000 VND4237.30500 LAK
10000 VND8474.61000 LAK