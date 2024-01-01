amount-spellout.100000 Vietnamese dongs to Laotian kips

Convert VND to LAK at the real exchange rate

1,00,000 vnd
85,506.50 lak

₫1.000 VND = ₭0.8551 LAK

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:02
How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Laotian kips

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LAK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VND to LAK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Laotian Kip
1000 VND855,06500 LAK
2000 VND1.710,13000 LAK
5000 VND4.275,32500 LAK
10000 VND8.550,65000 LAK
20000 VND17.101,30000 LAK
50000 VND42.753,25000 LAK
100000 VND85.506,50000 LAK
200000 VND171.013,00000 LAK
500000 VND427.532,50000 LAK
1000000 VND855.065,00000 LAK
2000000 VND1.710.130,00000 LAK
5000000 VND4.275.325,00000 LAK
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Vietnamese Dong
1 LAK1,16950 VND
5 LAK5,84750 VND
10 LAK11,69500 VND
20 LAK23,39000 VND
50 LAK58,47500 VND
100 LAK116,95000 VND
250 LAK292,37500 VND
500 LAK584,75000 VND
1000 LAK1.169,50000 VND
2000 LAK2.339,00000 VND
5000 LAK5.847,50000 VND
10000 LAK11.695,00000 VND