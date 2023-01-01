2000 Laotian kips to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert LAK to LKR at the real exchange rate

2000 lak
31.48 lkr

1.00000 LAK = 0.01574 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
How to convert Laotian kips to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LAK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LAK to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 LAK0.01574 LKR
5 LAK0.07871 LKR
10 LAK0.15741 LKR
20 LAK0.31482 LKR
50 LAK0.78706 LKR
100 LAK1.57412 LKR
250 LAK3.93530 LKR
500 LAK7.87060 LKR
1000 LAK15.74120 LKR
2000 LAK31.48240 LKR
5000 LAK78.70600 LKR
10000 LAK157.41200 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Laotian Kip
1 LKR63.52750 LAK
5 LKR317.63750 LAK
10 LKR635.27500 LAK
20 LKR1270.55000 LAK
50 LKR3176.37500 LAK
100 LKR6352.75000 LAK
250 LKR15881.87500 LAK
500 LKR31763.75000 LAK
1000 LKR63527.50000 LAK
2000 LKR127055.00000 LAK
5000 LKR317637.50000 LAK
10000 LKR635275.00000 LAK